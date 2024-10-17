Ilia Malinin Revolutionizes Figure Skating with Daring Moves
Ilia Malinin, a world champion American figure skater, is making waves with his extraordinary gymnastics-inspired jumps. Recently, he seamlessly integrated a backflip, no longer banned, into his routine at the Lombardia Trophy. Malinin aims to elevate his performances further as major competitions like Skate America loom.
- Country:
- United States
Ilia Malinin is taking figure skating to new heights with his gravity-defying performances. Known for his remarkable gymnastics skills, Malinin has perfected the art of quadruple jumps, making him a world champion at just 19.
In a bold move, he incorporated the backflip, once prohibited by the International Skating Union, into his routine at the recent Lombardia Trophy. His exploits in this lower-tier competition set the stage for upcoming key events like Skate America and the world championships.
Malinin is gearing up for these high-stakes competitions, introducing innovative elements to his acts. His prowess poses a challenge for competitors like Yuma Kagiyama and Shun Sato, while Russia and Belarus face bans over ongoing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)