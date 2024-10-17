Left Menu

Ilia Malinin Revolutionizes Figure Skating with Daring Moves

Ilia Malinin, a world champion American figure skater, is making waves with his extraordinary gymnastics-inspired jumps. Recently, he seamlessly integrated a backflip, no longer banned, into his routine at the Lombardia Trophy. Malinin aims to elevate his performances further as major competitions like Skate America loom.

Ilia Malinin is taking figure skating to new heights with his gravity-defying performances. Known for his remarkable gymnastics skills, Malinin has perfected the art of quadruple jumps, making him a world champion at just 19.

In a bold move, he incorporated the backflip, once prohibited by the International Skating Union, into his routine at the recent Lombardia Trophy. His exploits in this lower-tier competition set the stage for upcoming key events like Skate America and the world championships.

Malinin is gearing up for these high-stakes competitions, introducing innovative elements to his acts. His prowess poses a challenge for competitors like Yuma Kagiyama and Shun Sato, while Russia and Belarus face bans over ongoing geopolitical tensions.

