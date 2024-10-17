Ilia Malinin is taking figure skating to new heights with his gravity-defying performances. Known for his remarkable gymnastics skills, Malinin has perfected the art of quadruple jumps, making him a world champion at just 19.

In a bold move, he incorporated the backflip, once prohibited by the International Skating Union, into his routine at the recent Lombardia Trophy. His exploits in this lower-tier competition set the stage for upcoming key events like Skate America and the world championships.

Malinin is gearing up for these high-stakes competitions, introducing innovative elements to his acts. His prowess poses a challenge for competitors like Yuma Kagiyama and Shun Sato, while Russia and Belarus face bans over ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)