Rafael Nadal Begins Farewell Tour at Six Kings Slam

Rafael Nadal is embarking on his pre-retirement farewell tour, beginning with a match against fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday at the Six Kings Slam. The exhibition event in Saudi Arabia offers financial rewards rather than ATP ranking points, signaling the kingdom's increasing involvement in tennis.

Riyadh is set to host the WTA Finals next month, kicking off a three-year engagement with the sport. Despite ongoing concerns around LGBTQ+ and women's rights, expressed by tennis legends Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, Saudi Arabia continues to pour investment into sports.

Nadal, along with Novak Djokovic, will enter the semifinals following byes. Fans await the potential of Nadal and Alcaraz teaming up once more, this time for Spain's Davis Cup team, following their recent doubles partnership at the Paris Olympics.

