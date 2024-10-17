Thrilling Cricket Showdown in Multan
In a riveting second test in Multan, England were bowled out for 291 in response to Pakistan’s 366. Ben Duckett impressed with a century, but other English batters faltered. Pakistan’s Sajid Khan dominated with a stunning 7-wicket haul. England leads the series 1-0.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Multan | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:35 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
England's cricket team was dismissed for 291 on day three of the second test match in Multan, responding to Pakistan's first-innings total of 366. Thursday's game saw Ben Duckett shine with a commendable score of 114.
Despite Duckett's century, several key England players struggled to capitalize on their starts, leaving the team trailing. However, it was Pakistan's off-spinner Sajid Khan who stole the spotlight, taking seven wickets for 111 runs in an outstanding bowling performance.
England currently holds a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series as the teams continue to battle it out on the cricket field.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Cricket
- Multan
- Ben Duckett
- Sajid Khan
- Test match
- Pakistan
- Century
- Wickets
- Series lead
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Babar Azam Resigns As Pakistan's Cricket Captain Again, Mohammad Rizwan Likely Successor
Babar Azam Steps Down as Pakistan's White-Ball Captain Again
Babar Azam Steps Down Again as Pakistan's White-Ball Cricket Captain
Pakistan Battles Polio: Fresh Cases Reported in Sindh Province
Pakistan Cricket Discontent Over Payment Delays