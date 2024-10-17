Left Menu

Thrilling Cricket Showdown in Multan

In a riveting second test in Multan, England were bowled out for 291 in response to Pakistan’s 366. Ben Duckett impressed with a century, but other English batters faltered. Pakistan’s Sajid Khan dominated with a stunning 7-wicket haul. England leads the series 1-0.

national cricket stadium
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

England's cricket team was dismissed for 291 on day three of the second test match in Multan, responding to Pakistan's first-innings total of 366. Thursday's game saw Ben Duckett shine with a commendable score of 114.

Despite Duckett's century, several key England players struggled to capitalize on their starts, leaving the team trailing. However, it was Pakistan's off-spinner Sajid Khan who stole the spotlight, taking seven wickets for 111 runs in an outstanding bowling performance.

England currently holds a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series as the teams continue to battle it out on the cricket field.

