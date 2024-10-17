Delhi Capitals Adopts Rotation Strategy for IPL and WPL Operations
Delhi Capitals' IPL and WPL operations management will rotate every two years between GMR and JSW Groups. GMR will handle IPL operations for the next two years, with JSW managing the WPL. The transition strategy aims for efficiency, while key decisions remain with Delhi Capitals' board.
Delhi Capitals announced a new management strategy for their IPL and WPL teams, rotating operational responsibilities every two years between owners GMR Group and JSW Group.
For the next two years, GMR will oversee the IPL operations, while JSW handles the Women’s Premier League team. This strategic move is designed to optimize operational efficiency across teams.
The key business operations will still be run by Delhi Capitals’ management, with major decisions like auctions and player retention to be made by the board, incorporating input from both groups' senior leaders. GMR and JSW will also manage the Dubai Capitals and Pretoria Capitals in international leagues.
