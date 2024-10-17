Left Menu

India's Game Changer: The Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024

The Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 aims to transform sports governance in India by promoting transparency, athlete welfare, and alignment with international standards. A consultation chaired by Sports Minister Mandaviya included stakeholders like IOA President P T Usha. Discussions highlighted athlete rights, streamlined sports bodies, and enhancing India's global sports reputation.

Updated: 17-10-2024 16:09 IST
Sports Minister Manusukh Mandaviya led a high-level consultation on the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024, focusing on governance reforms and athlete welfare. The meeting included prominent stakeholders such as IOA President P T Usha and representatives from National Sports Federations.

The bill is designed to enhance transparency and align with international standards, as part of India's mission to create a strong sports governance structure. Key reforms include athlete-centric federations, the Safe Sports Policy, and an Appellate Sports Tribunal.

Stakeholders provided vital feedback on issues like athlete rights and sports body streamlining, crucial for refining the draft bill. While the ministry welcomed input, specific suggestions were not disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

