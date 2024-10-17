India's Game Changer: The Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024

Sports Minister Manusukh Mandaviya led a high-level consultation on the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024, focusing on governance reforms and athlete welfare. The meeting included prominent stakeholders such as IOA President P T Usha and representatives from National Sports Federations.

The bill is designed to enhance transparency and align with international standards, as part of India's mission to create a strong sports governance structure. Key reforms include athlete-centric federations, the Safe Sports Policy, and an Appellate Sports Tribunal.

Stakeholders provided vital feedback on issues like athlete rights and sports body streamlining, crucial for refining the draft bill. While the ministry welcomed input, specific suggestions were not disclosed.

