India’s Table Tennis Titans Gear Up for National Showdown

The much-anticipated UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships are set to kick off, featuring some of India's leading paddlers like Manav Thakkar, G Sathiyan, and Ayhika Mukherjee. The competition promises to be a thrilling display of skill and determination.

In the senior men's category, Manav Thakkar, fresh from a commendable performance at the Astana Asian Championships, will spearhead the lineup. He's joined by G Sathiyan and Manush Shah. Notably, stalwarts like Achanta Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai will be absent this year.

The women's section will see Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee, who made history with a women's doubles medal, aiming to continue their success. With top players like Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra missing, rising talent such as Diya Chitale will seek to make her mark. The tournament also includes competitions for U-19, U-17, U-15, and U-13 categories.

