India’s Table Tennis Titans Gear Up for National Showdown

India's top table tennis players, including Manav Thakkar, G Sathiyan, and the Mukherjee duo, are set to compete in the UTT National Ranking Championships. With notable absentees such as Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra, the tournament will also spotlight rising stars in various junior categories.

Updated: 17-10-2024 16:40 IST
The much-anticipated UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships are set to kick off, featuring some of India's leading paddlers like Manav Thakkar, G Sathiyan, and Ayhika Mukherjee. The competition promises to be a thrilling display of skill and determination.

In the senior men's category, Manav Thakkar, fresh from a commendable performance at the Astana Asian Championships, will spearhead the lineup. He's joined by G Sathiyan and Manush Shah. Notably, stalwarts like Achanta Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai will be absent this year.

The women's section will see Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee, who made history with a women's doubles medal, aiming to continue their success. With top players like Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra missing, rising talent such as Diya Chitale will seek to make her mark. The tournament also includes competitions for U-19, U-17, U-15, and U-13 categories.

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

