Thrilling Third Day: Pakistan vs. England in Multan Test!

On the third day of the second Test in Multan, Pakistan posed a formidable challenge to England by setting a victory target of 297 runs. Despite setbacks, Pakistan capitalized on spin-friendly conditions, with Salman Agha delivering a crucial 63-run knock to post 221 in their second innings.

Sajid Khan was instrumental in Pakistan's bowling dominance, claiming seven wickets as England's innings subsided to 291, granting Pakistan a significant 75-run lead. England's batters faltered against Pakistan's spin-heavy attack, which tightened its grip with each turn of the ball.

As the match progresses, England's hopes rest on the shoulders of Ollie Pope and Joe Root, who will aim to navigate the spin and keep England's series aspirations alive on Friday. With the stakes high, cricket fans anticipate an engaging and competitive conclusion to this Test match.

