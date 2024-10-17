Left Menu

Gaganjeet Bhullar Shines at Black Mountain Championship

Gaganjeet Bhullar delivered an impressive performance with a 7-under 65 to secure a tie for fifth at the Black Mountain Championship in Thailand. Following closely were other notable golfers with varied scores, showcasing a competitive field. Meanwhile, American and international competitors also made strong showings in this intense tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Huahin | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:06 IST
Gaganjeet Bhullar Shines at Black Mountain Championship
Gaganjeet Bhullar

In Thailand's Black Mountain Championship, Gaganjeet Bhullar emerged among the top contenders by shooting a remarkable 7-under 65 in the opening round.

Bhullar, starting on the back nine, amassed eight birdies contrasted by a lone bogey, placing him tied for fifth.

Other participants, including Honey Baisoya and Khalon Joshi, posted respectable scores, while global competitors took shared leads in a fiercely contested field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024