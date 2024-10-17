Gaganjeet Bhullar Shines at Black Mountain Championship

In Thailand's Black Mountain Championship, Gaganjeet Bhullar emerged among the top contenders by shooting a remarkable 7-under 65 in the opening round.

Bhullar, starting on the back nine, amassed eight birdies contrasted by a lone bogey, placing him tied for fifth.

Other participants, including Honey Baisoya and Khalon Joshi, posted respectable scores, while global competitors took shared leads in a fiercely contested field.

