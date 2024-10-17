Gaganjeet Bhullar Shines at Black Mountain Championship
Gaganjeet Bhullar delivered an impressive performance with a 7-under 65 to secure a tie for fifth at the Black Mountain Championship in Thailand. Following closely were other notable golfers with varied scores, showcasing a competitive field. Meanwhile, American and international competitors also made strong showings in this intense tournament.
In Thailand's Black Mountain Championship, Gaganjeet Bhullar emerged among the top contenders by shooting a remarkable 7-under 65 in the opening round.
Bhullar, starting on the back nine, amassed eight birdies contrasted by a lone bogey, placing him tied for fifth.
Other participants, including Honey Baisoya and Khalon Joshi, posted respectable scores, while global competitors took shared leads in a fiercely contested field.
