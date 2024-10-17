Left Menu

Valarie Allman Praises Neeraj Chopra's Silver as Good as Gold

Olympic gold medallist Valarie Allman applauded Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's silver medal in Paris, equating it to gold due to high-pressure circumstances. Allman discussed the challenges of managing success and praised World Athletics' initiative to financially support Olympic medallists, despite criticism from some sports federations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:18 IST
Valarie Allman, the two-time Olympic gold medallist discus thrower from the United States, lauded Neeraj Chopra's silver medal in Paris as equivalent to gold, citing the intense pressure he would have faced following his Tokyo Games triumph.

Allman, attending the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon as an international event ambassador, emphasized the difficulties athletes encounter after achieving stardom, a challenge Chopra has admirably met. She highlighted the mental burden of maintaining high standards after becoming an Olympic champion.

Discussing global sports funding, Allman supported World Athletics' controversial initiative to award significant prize money to Olympic medallists, noting its potential positive impact on athletes' careers, especially in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

