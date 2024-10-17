Left Menu

Lucas Paqueta Criticizes Information Leak in FA Betting Case

West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta has demanded an FA investigation into how confidential case details about his alleged betting rule breaches were leaked. He denies the charges and expressed frustration over misleading press articles. Paqueta wants the FA to ensure case confidentiality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:55 IST
Lucas Paqueta Criticizes Information Leak in FA Betting Case
Lucas Paqueta

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has called on the Football Association to launch an investigation into how confidential information from its case against him has been leaked to the media. The Brazilian was charged in May with seeking to receive a booking in four Premier League games to enable betting profits.

Paqueta, 27, has denied accusations, expressing his frustration over what he refers to as misleading press reports surfaced both in England and Brazil. "I am frustrated and upset," Paqueta stated on social media concerning the coverage of his case.

Highlighting his concerns, Paqueta added that the articles were derived from leaks by someone linked to the case, breaching the supposed confidentiality of the FA proceedings. He has tasked his lawyers with demanding a thorough inquiry by the FA into how even inaccurate information reaches the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024