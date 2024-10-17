Lucas Paqueta Criticizes Information Leak in FA Betting Case

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has called on the Football Association to launch an investigation into how confidential information from its case against him has been leaked to the media. The Brazilian was charged in May with seeking to receive a booking in four Premier League games to enable betting profits.

Paqueta, 27, has denied accusations, expressing his frustration over what he refers to as misleading press reports surfaced both in England and Brazil. "I am frustrated and upset," Paqueta stated on social media concerning the coverage of his case.

Highlighting his concerns, Paqueta added that the articles were derived from leaks by someone linked to the case, breaching the supposed confidentiality of the FA proceedings. He has tasked his lawyers with demanding a thorough inquiry by the FA into how even inaccurate information reaches the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)