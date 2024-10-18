Left Menu

Drivers Unite Against FIA's Crackdown on Swearing

Formula One drivers, led by Mercedes' George Russell, plan a collective response to the FIA's language restrictions following Max Verstappen's punishment. The drivers intend to express their stance at the Mexico Grand Prix, advocating for the preservation of spontaneous race-day emotions despite broadcast considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 05:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 05:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Formula One drivers are gearing up to deliver a collective response to the governing body's recent measures against swearing, especially after Red Bull's Max Verstappen faced consequences for his language during a press conference.

Mercedes driver George Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, revealed at the U.S. Grand Prix that a joint statement from drivers was expected in Mexico, highlighting the perceived triviality of the clampdown. He emphasized the drivers' unified stance on maintaining the emotional intensity during races, suggesting broadcasters manage the output.

Verstappen, who was tasked with 'work of public interest' following the incident, continues to engage with reporters in the paddock and remains open to discussions but feels no responsibility to initiate them with FIA authorities, maintaining his approach to express disagreement when necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

