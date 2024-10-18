Danielle Collins Resumes Her Tennis Odyssey: Journey Continues into 2025

American tennis player Danielle Collins, ranked ninth in the world, has decided to extend her career into 2025, reversing her earlier retirement announcement. Collins expressed her change of heart through a social media post, citing personal health challenges and unfulfilled plans as reasons for her continuation.

Collins, known for her aggressive play style and dubbed 'Danimal,' recently announced her intention to retire after the 2024 season to start a family. However, complications relating to endometriosis and fertility issues have prompted her decision to keep playing, hoping to achieve greater career success before focusing on personal goals.

Despite these challenges, Collins' 2024 season saw notable victories in Miami and Charleston, though health setbacks occurred, such as a heat stroke at the Paris Olympics. With her inclusion in the United States team for the upcoming United Cup, Collins aims to compete at the 2025 Australian Open, buoyed by recent achievements.

