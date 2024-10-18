Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Knee Injury Concerns India

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:35 IST
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, India's wicketkeeper-batter, will not be keeping wickets on the third day of the opening Test against New Zealand following a knee injury. The Indian team management announced Pant's absence just before the resumption of play on Friday, revealing that he had suffered a blow to his knee.

The injury occurred during the 37th over of New Zealand's innings when a delivery from spinner Ravindra Jadeja sharply turned inwards, striking Pant on the right knee. Captain Rohit Sharma stated that Pant experienced swelling and tender muscles, compelling the team to decide against risking further injury. Pant was replaced by Dhruv Jurel.

Given Pant's previous multiple surgeries on the same knee, following a serious car accident in December 2022, the team is being extra cautious. Sharma emphasized the need for precaution, noting, "Rishabh does not want to take a risk because he has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg." The team hopes for his swift recovery.

Latest News

