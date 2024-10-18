India's Resilient Fightback: Rohit and Jaiswal Steady the Ship

In a determined bid to recover from a challenging start, India's openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal executed a cautious yet hopeful comeback against New Zealand's aggressive bowling on Day 3 of the first Test in Bengaluru. By tea, India stood at 57/0, still trailing the Kiwis by 299 runs.

After overcoming a challenging spell managed by New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, Sharma and Jaiswal initiated a calculated offensive, cautiously rotating strikes and nullifying the spin threat effectively. Their steady partnership forced New Zealand captain Tom Latham into frequent strategic changes, maintaining India's resilience on a tricky pitch.

Before India's batsmen took charge, the visitors, through Ravindra and Tim Southee, intensified pressure with potent strokes, compelling the hosts into tactical shifts. It was Mohammed Siraj's crucial breakthrough against Southee, complemented by Kuldeep Yadav's efficient dismissal of the lower order, that allowed India to regain a semblance of control in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)