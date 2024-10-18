Left Menu

Cricket Legend Shakib Al Hasan Sidelined Amidst Political Upsurge

Bangladesh cricket hero Shakib Al Hasan steps down from the first test against South Africa, replaced by Hasan Murad. Shakib, embroiled in political controversy, remains abroad as Bangladesh's interim government transitions. Murad, noted for his first-class performance, is poised to maintain the team's balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:39 IST
Shakib Al Hasan

In a significant development for Bangladesh cricket, left-arm spinner Hasan Murad has been drafted into the squad to replace veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for the first test against South Africa. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the change ahead of the test slated for next week.

Shakib, famed for his cricketing prowess, finds himself amidst political storms, compounded by public outcry regarding his silence during the summer protests. Exiled to India after the return of the Awami League's Sheikh Hasina, he now remains in Dubai as preparations unfold in Mirpur.

Hasan Murad, with his commendable track record in first-class matches, is set to fill the void left by Shakib. As Bangladesh navigates this transition, all eyes remain on the young bowler to deliver under these amplified expectations in home conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

