Cricket Legend Shakib Al Hasan Sidelined Amidst Political Upsurge

In a significant development for Bangladesh cricket, left-arm spinner Hasan Murad has been drafted into the squad to replace veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for the first test against South Africa. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the change ahead of the test slated for next week.

Shakib, famed for his cricketing prowess, finds himself amidst political storms, compounded by public outcry regarding his silence during the summer protests. Exiled to India after the return of the Awami League's Sheikh Hasina, he now remains in Dubai as preparations unfold in Mirpur.

Hasan Murad, with his commendable track record in first-class matches, is set to fill the void left by Shakib. As Bangladesh navigates this transition, all eyes remain on the young bowler to deliver under these amplified expectations in home conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)