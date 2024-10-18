Pakistan Spins to Victory: Masood Leads Team to Triumph in Multan

In a captivating match that unfolded in Multan, Pakistan's Test team secured a memorable 125-run victory over England, thanks to the stellar performances of spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan. Captain Shan Masood lauded their efforts, noting this triumph as Pakistan's first significant home win since 2021.

The experienced spin duo dominated by taking all 20 England wickets, showing composure and skill. Masood praised their ability to shine without needing additional bowling support. Other notable performances included Saim Ayub's mature play and Kamran Ghulam's crucial century that set the stage for Pakistan's win.

Pakistan's talent pool appears promising as Salman Ali Agha continued his impressive form, contributing 63 runs under pressure. Masood, relieved to end a six-match winless streak, emphasized the collective team effort, saying, "The first win is always special." The series now moves to Rawalpindi for the decider.

