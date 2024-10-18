Left Menu

Pakistan Spins to Victory: Masood Leads Team to Triumph in Multan

Pakistan's Test captain Shan Masood credited the spin duo of Noman Ali and Sajid Khan for their pivotal role in securing a 125-run victory against England in Multan. The win marked Pakistan's first home Test success since 2021, with significant contributions from Saim Ayub, Kamran Ghulam, and Salman Ali Agha.

Pakistan Team (Photo Pakistan Cricket/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a captivating match that unfolded in Multan, Pakistan's Test team secured a memorable 125-run victory over England, thanks to the stellar performances of spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan. Captain Shan Masood lauded their efforts, noting this triumph as Pakistan's first significant home win since 2021.

The experienced spin duo dominated by taking all 20 England wickets, showing composure and skill. Masood praised their ability to shine without needing additional bowling support. Other notable performances included Saim Ayub's mature play and Kamran Ghulam's crucial century that set the stage for Pakistan's win.

Pakistan's talent pool appears promising as Salman Ali Agha continued his impressive form, contributing 63 runs under pressure. Masood, relieved to end a six-match winless streak, emphasized the collective team effort, saying, "The first win is always special." The series now moves to Rawalpindi for the decider.

(With inputs from agencies.)

