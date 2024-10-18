Kiwis Extend Lead in America's Cup Showdown

New Zealand seized control in their America's Cup defence on Friday, trouncing the British challengers to push their series lead to 5-2.

The British team initially crossed the start line ahead, but a strategic move by the Kiwis, aided by a favorable wind shift, secured them an early advantage, culminating in a decisive race win.

This defeat puts added pressure on British skipper Ben Ainslie, who must score in upcoming races to remain competitive with the Kiwis.

(With inputs from agencies.)