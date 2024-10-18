Kiwis Extend Lead in America's Cup Showdown
New Zealand dominated in the America's Cup, defeating the British challengers to lead 5-2 in the first-to-seven series. Despite a strong start by Britain, the Kiwis capitalized on wind shifts to secure an early lead. The race increases pressure on Britain's skipper, Ben Ainslie, for the next rounds.
New Zealand seized control in their America's Cup defence on Friday, trouncing the British challengers to push their series lead to 5-2.
The British team initially crossed the start line ahead, but a strategic move by the Kiwis, aided by a favorable wind shift, secured them an early advantage, culminating in a decisive race win.
This defeat puts added pressure on British skipper Ben Ainslie, who must score in upcoming races to remain competitive with the Kiwis.
