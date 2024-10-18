Left Menu

LA's Olympic Ambitions: Preparing for 2028 on the Shoulders of Paris' Success

Los Angeles is gearing up for the 2028 Olympics, learning from Paris' success in hosting the Games. Mayor Karen Bass highlights engagement, traffic, and local benefits as key challenges and aims to leverage upcoming sporting events as preparation for delivering a successful event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:33 IST
LA's Olympic Ambitions: Preparing for 2028 on the Shoulders of Paris' Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics have kicked into high gear, as the city seeks to learn from the success of Paris. Mayor Karen Bass hosted officials from the French capital this week, aiming to uncover the 'secret sauce' behind delivering a memorable Games.

The Paris Olympics set a high standard in planning and execution, which Los Angeles aspires to meet or exceed when the Olympic flame is lit in Southern California in four years. 'We want to dissect what we saw,' Bass said during meetings with French officials at City Hall.

Bass acknowledges the significant challenges ahead, emphasizing LA's unique issues like sprawling geography and traffic congestion. She stresses the importance of civic engagement and aims to use upcoming events as practice, remaining confident but not overconfident in LA's ability to host successful Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024