LA's Olympic Ambitions: Preparing for 2028 on the Shoulders of Paris' Success

Preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics have kicked into high gear, as the city seeks to learn from the success of Paris. Mayor Karen Bass hosted officials from the French capital this week, aiming to uncover the 'secret sauce' behind delivering a memorable Games.

The Paris Olympics set a high standard in planning and execution, which Los Angeles aspires to meet or exceed when the Olympic flame is lit in Southern California in four years. 'We want to dissect what we saw,' Bass said during meetings with French officials at City Hall.

Bass acknowledges the significant challenges ahead, emphasizing LA's unique issues like sprawling geography and traffic congestion. She stresses the importance of civic engagement and aims to use upcoming events as practice, remaining confident but not overconfident in LA's ability to host successful Games.

