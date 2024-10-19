Windy Skies and Long Delays: Pendrith's Battle at Shriners Hospital Open

Taylor Pendrith managed to stay ahead at the Shriners Hospital Open, undeterred by fierce winds that delayed play for four hours. His six-hole performance was enough to keep him in front as darkness paused the second round.

Pendrith, who shot a remarkable 10-under 61 on the calm Thursday morning, now faces a lengthy Saturday session to finish 12 holes of round two, plus as many as possible in round three. He holds a one-shot lead over Rico Hoey, who eagled his last hole Friday.

Despite the delay, challenging weather and safety precautions, notable performances included Las Vegas' Kurt Kitayama, enduring bogey-free at 68, and Pierceson Coody, bringing in eight birdies for a 65 after the morning's chill subsided.

(With inputs from agencies.)