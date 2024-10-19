Windy Skies and Long Delays: Pendrith's Battle at Shriners Hospital Open
Taylor Pendrith maintained his lead in the Shriners Hospital Open despite strong winds causing delays. Playing only six holes Friday, he experienced challenging weather. Kurt Kitayama and other players faced tough conditions, while safety concerns kept spectators away. The competition continues with the 36-hole cut looming.
Taylor Pendrith managed to stay ahead at the Shriners Hospital Open, undeterred by fierce winds that delayed play for four hours. His six-hole performance was enough to keep him in front as darkness paused the second round.
Pendrith, who shot a remarkable 10-under 61 on the calm Thursday morning, now faces a lengthy Saturday session to finish 12 holes of round two, plus as many as possible in round three. He holds a one-shot lead over Rico Hoey, who eagled his last hole Friday.
Despite the delay, challenging weather and safety precautions, notable performances included Las Vegas' Kurt Kitayama, enduring bogey-free at 68, and Pierceson Coody, bringing in eight birdies for a 65 after the morning's chill subsided.
