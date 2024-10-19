Rain Delays Test Match Drama: Sarfaraz and Pant Shine

On a rain-interrupted fourth day of the opening Test match between India and New Zealand, play resumed after a two-hour delay and a 40-minute lunch break. India managed to reduce their first-inning deficit to 12 runs.

A significant contribution came from Sarfaraz Khan, who remained unbeaten on 125, achieved during a crucial 113-run partnership with Rishabh Pant, who was also batting resiliently at 53 when rain suspended play again.

Before play was halted, India reached 344 for three in just 71 overs, showcasing the impressive batsmanship of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli earlier in the innings, despite Ajaz Patel's effort for New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)