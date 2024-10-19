Left Menu

Rain Delays Test Match Drama: Sarfaraz and Pant Shine

The fourth day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand saw a rain delay, with India trailing by 12 runs. Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant's partnership further strengthened India’s standing, with Khan scoring an unbeaten 125 runs before rain halted play.

On a rain-interrupted fourth day of the opening Test match between India and New Zealand, play resumed after a two-hour delay and a 40-minute lunch break. India managed to reduce their first-inning deficit to 12 runs.

A significant contribution came from Sarfaraz Khan, who remained unbeaten on 125, achieved during a crucial 113-run partnership with Rishabh Pant, who was also batting resiliently at 53 when rain suspended play again.

Before play was halted, India reached 344 for three in just 71 overs, showcasing the impressive batsmanship of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli earlier in the innings, despite Ajaz Patel's effort for New Zealand.

