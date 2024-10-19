Left Menu

Pukhraj Singh Gill Leads with Record Score at Haryana Open 2024

Pukhraj Singh Gill set a personal best with a nine-under 63 to seize a commanding lead at the Haryana Open 2024. The Ludhiana golfer is now 12-under 132 overall, jumping 16 spots to lead the field. Teen rookie Anshul Kabthiyal closely follows in second place at 11-under 133.

Updated: 19-10-2024 17:45 IST
Pukhraj Singh Gill in action during second round of Haryana Open 2024 (Image: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
Pukhraj Singh Gill delivered a standout performance with his nine-under 63, achieving his personal best and catapulting him to the top of the leaderboard at the Haryana Open 2024, held at the Panchkula Golf Club. Starting from a tie at 17th, Gill's flawless play vaulted him into the lead at 12-under 132.

Delhi's teenage sensation Anshul Kabthiyal posted a commendable 68, climbing into second place at 11-under 133. The competition remains fierce, with five other contenders tightly grouped in third place at 10-under 134, including Chandigarh's own Angad Cheema and Akshay Sharma, joined by Rahil Gangjee, Aryan Roopa Anand, and Kshitij Naveed Kaul.

Professional golfer Pukhraj Singh, who has been active since 2018 and is still in pursuit of his first win, showcased remarkable precision. His expertise on the back-nine stood out, with drives and strategic putts that earned him pivotal birdies. Gill attributed his impressive round to familiarity with the course and sharp decision-making, particularly in improving areas where he previously struggled.

