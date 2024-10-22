Left Menu

Wrestling Champions Turn Politicians Amidst Continued Fight for Justice

Vinesh Phogat, a prominent wrestler and Congress MLA, disagreed with Sakshi Malik over their protest strategy against ex-WFI chief. Despite personal opinions, Phogat asserts the persistence of their fight for justice against harassment. The case continues in court, as Phogat transitions into politics, maintaining her advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:27 IST
Vinesh Phogat
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, famed wrestler and Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat has publicly disagreed with fellow wrestler Sakshi Malik regarding their protest strategy against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The disagreement centers around the exemption Phogat and Bajrang Punia received from Asian Games trials, which Malik suggested undermined their protest.

In her book, Malik described the exemption as a move that portrayed the movement as 'selfish.' Phogat, however, maintains a strong stance, emphasizing that their fight against harassment will continue unabated. She argues that as long as they stand united, the movement will hold strong.

The case against Singh, accused of sexual harassment by multiple wrestlers, remains active in a Delhi court. Meanwhile, Phogat has successfully transitioned into a political role, securing a position as an MLA from Haryana, while Bajrang Punia was appointed head of the Congress party's national farmers' unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

