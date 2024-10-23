Neeraj Chopra Advocates for Upgrading Sports Infrastructure in India

During a high-profile meeting discussing the draft National Sports Governance Bill, celebrated Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra proposed an urgent call for action from the government. Chopra passionately advocated for the installation of a 'Mondotrack' at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, underscoring its importance for athlete performance and injury prevention.

The 'Mondotrack', a modern track surface, is renowned for its shock-absorbing, fatigue-reducing properties that maintain stride-length and rhythm. Used in the recent Paris Olympics and the Diamond League finals, this surface has received acclaim from international athletes. Currently, NIS Patiala still uses an older synthetic track made from sand, fiber, wax, and rubber.

In the meeting with sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Chopra emphasized the competitive disadvantage Indian athletes face without this track. He also highlighted the need for more grassroots stadiums and better coach awareness to align India with global sports standards, especially in light of the nation's aspirations to host the 2036 Olympics.

