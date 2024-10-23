Left Menu

Sione Tuipulotu to Lead Scotland in November Rugby Tests

Sione Tuipulotu will captain Scotland for their November internationals, as coach Gregor Townsend names a 45-player squad for tests against Fiji, South Africa, Portugal, and Australia. The team includes five uncapped players, with Finn Russell and Rory Darge serving as vice-captains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:18 IST
Sione Tuipulotu has been named captain of Scotland for their upcoming November internationals, according to a recent announcement by coach Gregor Townsend. The expansive 45-player squad will face tough opposition from Fiji, South Africa, Portugal, and Australia at Murrayfield.

Tuipulotu, who qualifies for Scotland through his heritage, replaces Rory Darge and Jamie Ritchie in the captaincy role, both of whom are still part of the squad. Coach Townsend highlighted Tuipulotu's leadership skills as essential for the team, praising his ability to set the emotional tone and contribute to both attack and defense.

The squad features Finn Russell and Darge as vice-captains, with Russell missing the Fiji clash as it falls outside the international test window. Newcomers include Sione's brother, Mosese Tuipulotu, and other promising talents who are set to make their mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

