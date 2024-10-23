India Set to Launch Its First Shooting Franchise League by 2025

India is poised to make a significant leap in the sports arena with the introduction of its inaugural franchise league in sport shooting, provisionally named the Shooting League of India (SLI). The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) revealed the plan, heralding a new era for Indian shooting, as the proposal led by NRAI President Kalikesh Narayana Singh Deo has been sanctioned by the Governing Body, the highest decision-making entity of the national federation. Preparations are underway as the league's schedule is being finalized, targeting March 2025 for its premiere season, contingent upon approvals from the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), the sport's global authority.

NRAI President Kalikesh Narayana Singh Deo commented on this landmark development, noting, "Shooting has witnessed a notable swell in popularity post the recent Paris Olympics, presenting the perfect timing to launch such a league. Franchise leagues play a crucial role not only in popularizing sports but also in drawing new audiences and generating revenue streams for both sports and athletes. Our athletes deserve a platform that ensures shooting becomes self-sustaining." He added that while Olympic-style shooting is not typically TV-friendly, thorough deliberations have led them to a potentially winning strategy, emphasizing the initiative's dedication to benefiting the sport and its athletes, who have consistently earned national accolades over the decades.

Elaborating on SLI's foundational plan, NRAI Secretary-General K. Sultan Singh highlighted, "Our vision for SLI is to encompass all 15 Olympic events while exploring innovative alterations to format for enhanced television appeal and live streaming. We aim to craft unique team compositions and ownership structures to engage new audiences and sponsors, with further details to be unveiled soon." India's historic achievement in securing three bronze medals in Shooting at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, marking the sport as India's most successful individual Olympic endeavor, underpins the nation's strong foundation for SLI. This follows a legacy that includes the landmark individual Olympic gold by Abhinav Bindra in Beijing 2008 and Manu Bhaker's unprecedented feat of clinching multiple medals in one Games edition.

