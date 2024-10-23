Left Menu

Mind Games: England's Strategic Play in Rawalpindi Test

England is potentially using mind games to influence Pakistan's decision to field three spinners at the Rawalpindi stadium. With the third Test match decisive at 1-1, uncertainty looms over the pitch conditions. England's strategy could catch Pakistan off-guard, potentially giving them an edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rawalpindi | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

England may be playing mind games with Pakistan by influencing them to field three spinners on a potentially non-spinner-friendly pitch at Rawalpindi stadium. The decisive third Test match sees both teams in anticipation, with the series tied at 1-1.

A senior staff member at Pindi stadium, speaking anonymously, indicated the pitch would not spin from the first day, unlike Multan. He suggested Pakistan might have benefitted more from playing with two pace bowlers, while England's advantage is having dedicated pacers like Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson, leaving Pakistan to rely heavily on Aamer Jamal.

Selectors Aaqib Javed, Aleem Dar, and Azhar Ali observed pitch preparations daily, leaving team dynamics uncertain. England's playing eleven announcement, which includes leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed alongside Shoaib Bashir and Jack Leach, suggests confidence in gaining ground. Experienced curator Ahsan Arian emphasized differences between the current pitch and Multan's, potentially shaping the match's outcome as Pakistan seeks redemption after previous losses here.

(With inputs from agencies.)

