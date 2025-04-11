Ben Stokes' White-Ball Future Uncertain Amid England's Test Cricket Focus

England cricket's managing director, Rob Key, has speculated on the future of star all-rounder Ben Stokes in white-ball cricket, stating he does not foresee Stokes' participation in the immediate future. Key emphasized Stokes' current focus on Test cricket, aiming to restore his full capacity as a pace-bowling all-rounder.

Despite the newly-appointed white-ball captain Harry Brook expressing interest in having a player of Stokes' caliber in the squad, Key insisted on the importance of Stokes being in top physical condition before considering a return to limited-overs cricket. Stokes has not played a white-ball match since the 2023 World Cup, following his return from ODI retirement in 2022. The immediate focus is on the Test series against Zimbabwe, where Stokes is expected to resume his full role, including his duties as a fourth bowler.

Key acknowledged the potential for Stokes' involvement in the T20 World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka but refrained from making any guarantees. "With so much cricket still to be played, no one's out of contention," Key remarked, suggesting that if Stokes maintains top form and fitness, a return to white-ball cricket remains plausible.

(With inputs from agencies.)