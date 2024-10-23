Left Menu

Caelan Doris Leads Ireland in November Showdown

Ireland has named Caelan Doris as the captain for their November internationals, replacing Peter O'Mahony. O'Mahony, recovering from injury, remains in the squad. Concerns persist at the hooker position. Uncapped players, including Cormac Izuchukwu and Sam Prendergast, await potential debut moments in the upcoming series.

In a major move, Ireland has appointed Caelan Doris as captain for their upcoming November international matches. This decision comes as Peter O'Mahony, the previous captain, recovers from a hamstring injury and focuses on his return to full fitness. While still part of the 35-man squad, O'Mahony is handing over the leadership reins to the 26-year-old Doris, who is regarded as a promising leader.

Doris is no stranger to captaincy, having already led Ireland twice in O'Mahony's absence, including a narrow victory over South Africa. The team, coached by Andy Farrell, presents a familiar lineup, with the coaching staff aiming for a strong performance before Farrell steps away for the Six Nations to coach the British & Irish Lions.

Amidst the change in leadership, concerns hover over the hooker position. With Dan Sheehan sidelined and Ronan Kelleher racing against time to recover from an ankle injury, Rob Herring and Dave Heffernan may see increased roles. Additionally, newcomers Cormac Izuchukwu and Sam Prendergast could debut, with Prendergast aiming to fill the future boots of Johnny Sexton.

