Shohei Ohtani's debut season with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been a groundbreaking journey, bringing him within reach of his ultimate objective: a World Series championship. The Japanese baseball prodigy executed a momentous decision by deferring the majority of his record 10-year, $700 million contract to allow the team roster flexibility, aiming for the prestigious title.

In a year punctuated by personal and professional milestones, Ohtani made headlines with his marriage to former basketball player Mamiko Tanaka, and the controversy involving his translator. Despite these events, Ohtani's performance on the field has been nothing short of remarkable, achieving the unprecedented feat of becoming the first MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.

The historic journey capped off with Ohtani finishing the season with 54 home runs and setting the record for the highest-priced baseball ever sold at auction. As the favorite to win the NL MVP award, Ohtani now stands on the brink of capturing his most cherished accolade: a World Series title, as the Dodgers face the Yankees in a high-stakes showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)