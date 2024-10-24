Mumbai and Karnataka Set for Epic Finale in Differently-Abled Cricket Championship
In a thrilling final of the fourth T20 National Physical Disability Championship in Udaipur, organized by the Differentlyabled Cricket Council of India, Mumbai faces Karnataka. Mumbai triumphed over Rajasthan in a nail-biting super over, while Karnataka secured a commanding victory against Maharashtra, setting the stage for an exciting finish.
The Differentlyabled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) is hosting an exhilarating climax to the fourth edition of the T20 National Physical Disability Championship. The much-anticipated final, taking place in Udaipur, will feature Mumbai clashing with Karnataka after both teams emerged victorious in contrasting semifinal encounters.
Mumbai's road to the final included a tense super over victory against Rajasthan, following a tie where both teams scored 97 runs. In the high-stake over, Akash Patil's performance ensured Mumbai's spot, as Rajasthan faltered, scoring only two runs for the loss of two wickets. Meanwhile, Karnataka displayed a more dominant style against Maharashtra, posting a formidable 224 for five, thanks to one-handed batsman GS Shivashankara's explosive 88 off 54 balls.
The championship has witnessed extraordinary performances, including four centuries and 45 half-centuries, showcasing the exceptional talent of differently-abled cricketers. The tournament, supported by Narayan Seva Sanstha, concludes with lucrative awards; the champions receive Rs 5 lakh, while individual accolades include a car and two-wheeler for top performers, as announced by the DCCI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
