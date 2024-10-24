Left Menu

Mumbai and Karnataka Set for Epic Finale in Differently-Abled Cricket Championship

In a thrilling final of the fourth T20 National Physical Disability Championship in Udaipur, organized by the Differentlyabled Cricket Council of India, Mumbai faces Karnataka. Mumbai triumphed over Rajasthan in a nail-biting super over, while Karnataka secured a commanding victory against Maharashtra, setting the stage for an exciting finish.

Mumbai and Karnataka skippers with the trophy (Photo: DCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Differentlyabled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) is hosting an exhilarating climax to the fourth edition of the T20 National Physical Disability Championship. The much-anticipated final, taking place in Udaipur, will feature Mumbai clashing with Karnataka after both teams emerged victorious in contrasting semifinal encounters.

Mumbai's road to the final included a tense super over victory against Rajasthan, following a tie where both teams scored 97 runs. In the high-stake over, Akash Patil's performance ensured Mumbai's spot, as Rajasthan faltered, scoring only two runs for the loss of two wickets. Meanwhile, Karnataka displayed a more dominant style against Maharashtra, posting a formidable 224 for five, thanks to one-handed batsman GS Shivashankara's explosive 88 off 54 balls.

The championship has witnessed extraordinary performances, including four centuries and 45 half-centuries, showcasing the exceptional talent of differently-abled cricketers. The tournament, supported by Narayan Seva Sanstha, concludes with lucrative awards; the champions receive Rs 5 lakh, while individual accolades include a car and two-wheeler for top performers, as announced by the DCCI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

