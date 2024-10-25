David Warner's Leadership Ban Lifted: Redemption After 'Sandpapergate'

Left Menu

David Warner's lifetime leadership ban in Australian cricket, imposed due to the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, has been lifted. An independent panel deemed him eligible after showing remorse and accepting responsibility. Warner aims to pursue captaincy and coaching roles, marking a significant step in rebuilding his cricketing career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 25-10-2024 05:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 05:33 IST
David Warner
  • Country:
  • Australia

David Warner's lifetime ban from leadership roles in Australian cricket has been lifted, marking a turning point in his career post-'sandpapergate'. The decision comes after an independent panel unanimously agreed that Warner had demonstrated significant remorse and responsibility.

Warner, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, had been considered the ringleader in the 2018 ball-tampering incident during a test match against South Africa in Cape Town. The scandal led to severe sanctions for Warner and his teammates, including a year-long suspension for Warner and team captain Steve Smith.

With the ban lifted, Warner, 37, now has the opportunity to assume leadership in domestic leagues such as the Big Bash League. Cricket Australia's decision was welcomed by outgoing CEO Nick Hockley, who praised Warner's choice to review his sanction under an updated code of conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

