David Warner's Leadership Ban Lifted: Redemption After 'Sandpapergate'

David Warner's lifetime ban from leadership roles in Australian cricket has been lifted, marking a turning point in his career post-'sandpapergate'. The decision comes after an independent panel unanimously agreed that Warner had demonstrated significant remorse and responsibility.

Warner, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, had been considered the ringleader in the 2018 ball-tampering incident during a test match against South Africa in Cape Town. The scandal led to severe sanctions for Warner and his teammates, including a year-long suspension for Warner and team captain Steve Smith.

With the ban lifted, Warner, 37, now has the opportunity to assume leadership in domestic leagues such as the Big Bash League. Cricket Australia's decision was welcomed by outgoing CEO Nick Hockley, who praised Warner's choice to review his sanction under an updated code of conduct.

