Glenn Maxwell: Chasing the Test Cricket Dream

Cricket star Glenn Maxwell remains committed to his Test cricket dream, despite having played only seven matches in the format. Although he faces challenges like limited first-class centuries and a tricky recovery from injury, Maxwell aims for a Test spot in the upcoming Sri Lanka tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:22 IST
Despite not wearing the Australian Test cap since 2017, cricket sensation Glenn Maxwell is determined to keep his Test cricket ambitions alive. The 36-year-old sees abandoning this goal as an injustice to his younger self. Maxwell vows to continue pursuing a spot, especially for the Sri Lanka tour.

Known for breaking records such as scoring Australia's fastest double century, Maxwell's Test career has been less prolific with just seven games to his name. However, the challenges haven't deterred him. Reflecting on missed chances and untapped potential, he is eyeing the upcoming Sri Lanka series as a chance for redemption.

Hampered by a leg injury, Maxwell is focused on regaining form, as eased selection criteria may work in his favor. Backed by solid performances in second XI matches, he remains hopeful. Maxwell candidly discusses past grievances with selectors and his tumultuous relationship with coaches, adding layers to his relentless pursuit of Test cricket glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

