Stride of Innovation: Manipal Marathon 2025 Set to Break Records

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education is thrilled to announce the seventh edition of the esteemed Manipal Marathon, slated for February 9, 2025. Registrations are now open for this major event, which follows the tremendous success of last year's marathon that saw the participation of over 15,000 enthusiasts.

With its 2025 edition themed 'Innovation in Motion: Embracing Technology for Health and Fitness', the marathon is expected to draw more than 20,000 participants nationwide. Recognized as one of India's largest student-led marathons, the event is set to deliver certified race routes and lively post-race festivities, amplifying its status as a cultural and charitable landmark.

Key highlights include internationally certified racing paths that offer breathtaking views of Manipal's landscape, along with attractive prize money for top finishers. More than a race, the Manipal Marathon symbolizes community spirit and endurance, inviting everyone from athletes to amateurs to unite in this historic gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)