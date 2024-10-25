Left Menu

Stride of Innovation: Manipal Marathon 2025 Set to Break Records

The 7th Manipal Marathon, set for February 9, 2025, promises to exceed previous successes. With the theme 'Innovation in Motion,' it's set to gather over 20,000 participants. The event, recognized for its inclusivity and community spirit, unites runners for health, fitness, and charitable aims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manipal | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:59 IST
Stride of Innovation: Manipal Marathon 2025 Set to Break Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education is thrilled to announce the seventh edition of the esteemed Manipal Marathon, slated for February 9, 2025. Registrations are now open for this major event, which follows the tremendous success of last year's marathon that saw the participation of over 15,000 enthusiasts.

With its 2025 edition themed 'Innovation in Motion: Embracing Technology for Health and Fitness', the marathon is expected to draw more than 20,000 participants nationwide. Recognized as one of India's largest student-led marathons, the event is set to deliver certified race routes and lively post-race festivities, amplifying its status as a cultural and charitable landmark.

Key highlights include internationally certified racing paths that offer breathtaking views of Manipal's landscape, along with attractive prize money for top finishers. More than a race, the Manipal Marathon symbolizes community spirit and endurance, inviting everyone from athletes to amateurs to unite in this historic gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024