India Masters Pickleball Ignites with Thrilling Showdowns at DLTA

The India Masters pickleball tournament commenced at Delhi Lawn Tennis Association courts, featuring thrilling matches in singles categories and age groups. Notable games included Armaan Bhatia's narrow victory over Aditya Ruhela. The event highlights pickleball's growing appeal and inclusivity in India, setting a benchmark for future competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:44 IST
PWR DUPR India Masters logo. (Picture: PWR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Masters pickleball tournament made a sensational debut at the historic Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) courts, capturing the fervor of fans and players alike. Thursday marked the start of the event, with singles matches taking center stage in both the Men's and Women's Open (Pro) divisions.

Athletes of varying ages, including categories 35+, 50+, and 60+, showcased their skills, affirming pickleball's widespread appeal and inclusivity. The excitement was palpable as fans eagerly watched each game, creating unforgettable moments on the court.

A highlight of the day was the intense duel between India's own Armaan Bhatia and Aditya Ruhela, with Bhatia clinching a close win amidst rapturous cheers. As Bhatia advanced with a commanding victory over Willy Chung, excitement builds for his final face-off against top seed Dusty Boyer. On the Women's side, thrilling semifinals set the stage for a breathtaking final. The tournament not only celebrates competition but also demonstrates pickleball's power to unite players across generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

