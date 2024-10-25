Bengaluru FC Clinches Southern Derby Victory with Convincing Performance

Bengaluru FC (BFC) celebrated their fifth triumph in the Indian Super League's 2024-25 season with a strong 3-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Despite conceding their first goal this campaign, the Blues remained composed, seizing opportunities to dismantle Kerala's defense before a fervent home audience.

Under the guidance of coach Gerard Zaragoza, Bengaluru FC set the pace within the first 10 minutes, helped by Argentine forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz's relentless pressing, which earned the lead in the eighth minute. Diaz capitalized on a misplay by Pritam Kotal, subsequently lobbing the ball over the goalkeeper to place BFC ahead.

Rahul Bheke's crucial error handed Kerala an equalizing penalty, converted by Jesus Jimenez just before halftime. However, the visitors gained momentum in the second half with Edgar Mendez reclaiming the lead, and later securing the win with a precise long-range effort. Mendez's 27-minute cameo also included two goals, underscoring his pivotal role as an impact substitute.

