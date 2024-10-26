Bronny & LeBron James: A Historical NBA Father-Son Duo

In an unprecedented pairing, Bronny James is sharing the court with his legendary father, LeBron James, for the Los Angeles Lakers. After making history in their season opener against the Timberwolves, Bronny will now balance playing for the Lakers and their South Bay G League team, according to ESPN.

The New York Yankees have included left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes on their World Series roster. Cortes, who was excluded from the earlier Division and Championship Series games, will join the team as they prepare for Game 1 against their opponents.

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda is slated to test with Red Bull's F1 team at the end of the season. With Honda parting ways with Red Bull for Aston Martin, this test comes as part of the ongoing shake-up in the Formula One racing circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)