Thrills and Spills: Chaos Reigns at Mexico City Grand Prix Practice

In an electrifying Mexico City Grand Prix practice session, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz emerged as the fastest driver. The day's drama was marked by Mercedes' George Russell, who led the opening session, crashing heavily later on.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull's championship leader, faced engine troubles that sidelined him from setting a lap time in the second session. Despite his track record in Mexico, he's currently on a nine-race winless streak.

Notably, Alex Albon missed the second practice following a collision, with the stewards deeming it a racing incident. The extended second session allowed further tire testing, as the likes of Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez struggled to make an impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)