Thrills and Spills: Chaos Reigns at Mexico City Grand Prix Practice

The Mexico City Grand Prix practice saw Ferrari's Carlos Sainz lead, while George Russell's crash overshadowed the day. Max Verstappen faced engine issues and missed a lap time. Other notable events included mishaps and overtakes, with drivers like Sergio Perez struggling with form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 05:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 05:29 IST
In an electrifying Mexico City Grand Prix practice session, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz emerged as the fastest driver. The day's drama was marked by Mercedes' George Russell, who led the opening session, crashing heavily later on.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull's championship leader, faced engine troubles that sidelined him from setting a lap time in the second session. Despite his track record in Mexico, he's currently on a nine-race winless streak.

Notably, Alex Albon missed the second practice following a collision, with the stewards deeming it a racing incident. The extended second session allowed further tire testing, as the likes of Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez struggled to make an impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

