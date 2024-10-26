Freeman's Grand Slam Magic: Dodgers' Historic Win Over Yankees

Freddie Freeman delivered a walk-off grand slam, propelling the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in Game One of the World Series. This exceptional feat immediately conjured memories of Kirk Gibson's legendary home run in the 1988 World Series.

Despite injuries, Freeman played the entire game at first base, contrasting Gibson's iconic pinch-hitter moment. Freeman, overcoming a recent slump and personal challenges, seized a pivotal opportunity after Mookie Betts was intentionally walked, sending a first-pitch homer off Nestor Cortes into the stands.

This historic grand slam provided a bright spot for Freeman, who's had a trying year, including dealing with his son's diagnosis of a rare neurological condition. His triumph was celebrated by an enthusiastic Dodgers crowd, acknowledging his resilience and dedication to the sport and his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)