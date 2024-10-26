UPKL Expands: Four New Franchises Set for 2025 Season

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL), following a triumphant inaugural season, is poised for expansion with the addition of four new franchises in its upcoming 2025 season. The first season, held in July 2024 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, featured eight teams fiercely contending for the championship, culminating in the Lucknow Lions emerging victorious.

Organizers view the introduction of additional franchises as a means to accommodate a broader talent pool from across Uttar Pradesh. Sambhav Jain, the organizer of UPKL, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, emphasizing the increased competitive opportunities it will afford players, and underscoring the league's ongoing growth and popularity.

The success of the debut season attracted widespread attention from kabaddi fans nationwide. The participation of 120 players, drawn from diverse regions, underscores the sport's appeal and the league's effectiveness. UPKL organizers credited significant support from the Uttar Pradesh government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, as a pivotal factor in the league's successful launch and continued growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)