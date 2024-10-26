Pakistani Spinners Spin Test Series Victory Over England

Pakistani spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan orchestrated a commanding nine-wicket victory over England in the decisive third test, winning the series 2-1 on Saturday. The win is significant for Pakistan, which had dominated since establishing a useful first-innings lead of 77 on a spin-friendly pitch.

Noman and Sajid delivered remarkable performances to dismiss England for a meager 112 in their second innings. Pakistan needed just 36 runs to secure the series, a goal achieved despite the early loss of Saim Ayub. Captain Shan Masood's aggressive batting sealed the win, hitting consecutive fours before a victorious six.

Sajid Khan, who took 10 wickets in the match, was named player of the series. The standout performances from Noman and Sajid, who claimed 19 of the 20 wickets in the match, were pivotal, showcasing their skills on a pitch that heavily favored spinners, underlining Pakistan's spin strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)