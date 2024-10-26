Captivating Moments in the World of Sports

Baseball fans in Los Angeles eagerly anticipate a long-awaited parade, hoping to celebrate the Dodgers' future successes. Despite the muted celebrations in 2020 due to COVID-19, hopes are reignited with Shohei Ohtani leading the team.

Bronny James continues to make history, sharing the court with his father, LeBron James, during the Lakers' latest season, marking the first father-son duo in the NBA. Meanwhile, Ben Shelton causes an upset in Basel, showcasing his tennis prowess against Andrey Rublev.

In baseball, Freddie Freeman's walk-off slam for the Dodgers draws parallels to Kirk Gibson's legendary 1988 heroics. The Yankees enhance their World Series roster with the addition of Nestor Cortes, while in the hockey world, Alexis Lafreniere finalizes a lucrative extension with the Rangers.

(With inputs from agencies.)