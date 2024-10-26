Sofia Kenin Advances to Pan Pacific Open Final

Sofia Kenin, a former Australian Open champion, progressed to the Pan Pacific Open final after a solid 6-4, 6-4 victory over ninth-seeded Katie Boulter on Saturday.

Kenin, who secured her Australian Open title in 2020 and emerged as a finalist at the French Open the same year, broke Boulter's serve in the second set's seventh game. The American player served out the match to achieve her best performance this season.

She is set to face No. 1 seed Zheng Qinwen, the Paris Olympic gold medalist, who triumphed over Diana Shnaider with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win in the other semifinal. Despite past injuries affecting her ranking, Kenin is making a notable comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)