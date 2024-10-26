India's Crucial Clash: Aiming for AFC U17 Asian Cup Berth

India's Under-17 football team finds itself on the brink of qualifying for the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, needing a critical win against Thailand in their final Group D encounter on Sunday.

Coached by Ishfaq Ahmed, the Indian Colts have secured two victories, positioning themselves on equal points with Thailand. However, they lag in goal difference, making the upcoming clash pivotal for automatic qualification.

India's recent narrow 1-0 win over Turkmenistan was a testament to their determination, thanks to Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh's decisive goal. Meanwhile, Thailand's astonishing 19-0 victory over Brunei propelled them to the group's summit with an impressive goal tally. A draw will suffice for Thailand to lead the group, whereas India requires a victory to guarantee their direct entry. Should they fail, they could still advance as one of the five best second-placed teams, contingent on the outcomes from other groups.

