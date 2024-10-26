Left Menu

India's Blow: Home Series Defeat After 12 Years Against New Zealand

Skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged India's batting shortcomings in their loss to New Zealand in the Pune Test. The team's performance was marred by collective failures, resulting in a home series defeat after 12 years. New Zealand excelled with both bat and ball, led by Mitchell Santner's remarkable 13 wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 17:38 IST
Team India (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a humbling series defeat at home, India's cricket team faced a 113-run loss to New Zealand in the second Test at Pune. This marks the first home series loss for India in 12 years, with Rohit Sharma's men falling short in both batting and strategy.

Captain Rohit Sharma admitted the team's shortcomings, particularly with the bat. Despite the challenging pitch conditions, India failed to construct a sizable first-innings score. Rohit's own performance saw him contribute minimally, and he acknowledged the need for better intent and methods in forthcoming matches.

New Zealand capitalized on India's weaknesses, with standout performances from Mitchell Santner, who secured 13 wickets across the match. The visitors' commendable performance was further bolstered by Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra's key innings, setting a solid base that India couldn't challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

