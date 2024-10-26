From Setbacks to Success: The Rise of Vyshak Vijaykumar

Five years ago, Vyshak Vijaykumar faced a daunting reflection—a young, overweight cricketer battling dwindling dreams.

Concerns over his fitness plagued Vyshak. However, a transformative period of dedicated training with seasoned coaches, including Bharat Arun and Abhimanyu Mithun, revitalized his career. Vyshak's renewed focus and discipline bore fruit.

Today, his perseverance has earned him a place in the Indian squad for the South Africa tour and a Royal Challengers Bengaluru contract, proving that dedication and hard work can overcome challenges.

