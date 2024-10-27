Athletes Shine: From Football to Mixed Martial Arts Highlights

The sports world witnessed a flurry of action this weekend. Dalvin Cook is expected to debut for the Dallas Cowboys against the 49ers, generating excitement among fans.

In tennis, Ben Shelton advanced to the Swiss Indoors Basel final by overcoming Arthur Fils, while major changes surfaced in the WNBA as the Las Vegas Aces announced Natalie Williams' departure.

Baseball saw drama with Shohei Ohtani's shoulder injury, but optimism remains as Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts reported promising feedback. Meanwhile, Lewandowski starred in a thrilling Barcelona win over Real Madrid in LaLiga.

