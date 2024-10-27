Left Menu

Pakistan's Spin Triumph: A Kryptonite to England's 'Bazball'

Pakistan's cricket team clinched a 2-1 series win against England at home, exploiting England's weakness against spin in subcontinent conditions. Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan played pivotal roles in this turnaround, exposing England's batting vulnerabilities on spinning tracks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:29 IST
Pakistan's Spin Triumph: A Kryptonite to England's 'Bazball'
Nasser Hussain. (Photo- ICC Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain has praised Pakistan for their incredible series-clinching victory against England, citing their strategic use of spin as a 'kryptonite' to the English team's 'Bazball' style of cricket. In a reflection on the tour, England's aggressive approach faced formidable challenges from spin once more, with Pakistani spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan delivering crucial performances in the final Test to secure a memorable nine-wicket win at Rawalpindi, and with it, the series.

Nasser Hussain, speaking to Sky Sports, highlighted Pakistan's audacious decision to drop underperformers Babar Azam and star bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah after the second Test. He applauded the quality of their spinners, labeling them as some of the best, and pointed out England's notorious struggle against quality spin bowling from the subcontinent. Hussain commended Pakistan for effective changes after six consecutive Test defeats, emphasizing that the shift in pitches and team selection was a successful counter to England's tactics.

Hussain expressed concerns over England's ability to adapt when confronted with spin-friendly conditions, a recurring issue when away from flat pitches. He noted the alarming scoring discrepancies during the series, stressing the need for England to improve their ability to manage spin variations. The final Test saw England batting first and falling to 267 despite counter-attacking efforts from Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson. Pakistan's reply was bolstered by Saud Shakeel's century, achieving a 77-run lead. England's faltering second innings, where they scored only 112, left Pakistan with a mere 36 runs to chase, completing their impressive series victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024