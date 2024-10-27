Pakistan's Spin Triumph: A Kryptonite to England's 'Bazball'

Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain has praised Pakistan for their incredible series-clinching victory against England, citing their strategic use of spin as a 'kryptonite' to the English team's 'Bazball' style of cricket. In a reflection on the tour, England's aggressive approach faced formidable challenges from spin once more, with Pakistani spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan delivering crucial performances in the final Test to secure a memorable nine-wicket win at Rawalpindi, and with it, the series.

Nasser Hussain, speaking to Sky Sports, highlighted Pakistan's audacious decision to drop underperformers Babar Azam and star bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah after the second Test. He applauded the quality of their spinners, labeling them as some of the best, and pointed out England's notorious struggle against quality spin bowling from the subcontinent. Hussain commended Pakistan for effective changes after six consecutive Test defeats, emphasizing that the shift in pitches and team selection was a successful counter to England's tactics.

Hussain expressed concerns over England's ability to adapt when confronted with spin-friendly conditions, a recurring issue when away from flat pitches. He noted the alarming scoring discrepancies during the series, stressing the need for England to improve their ability to manage spin variations. The final Test saw England batting first and falling to 267 despite counter-attacking efforts from Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson. Pakistan's reply was bolstered by Saud Shakeel's century, achieving a 77-run lead. England's faltering second innings, where they scored only 112, left Pakistan with a mere 36 runs to chase, completing their impressive series victory.

