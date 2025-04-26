Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Gear Up for Royal Showdown at Home

Delhi Capitals prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025. Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk emphasizes teamwork and playing under Axar Patel's leadership. With mixed results at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Fraser-McGurk expresses optimism for a strong home performance under head coach Hemang Badani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:47 IST
Axar Patel (Photo: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a challenging tour on the road, Delhi Capitals are ready to return to familiar grounds at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their ninth IPL 2025 fixture this Sunday. Their previous encounter saw Delhi emerge victorious, and they are keen to replicate that success.

Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, persistent in his efforts to regain form, shared his perspective on the eve of the match. 'Cricket is a game of highs and lows,' he remarked, acknowledging both his past performances and aspirations for a turnaround. He emphasized teamwork, noting the importance of providing a solid start without seeking boundaries on every ball.

Praising the leadership of captain Axar Patel, Fraser-McGurk said, 'Axar leads by example, creating a relaxed and supportive atmosphere for the team. Playing under him feels like having a conversation with a close friend.' Reflecting on the pitch dynamics, he assessed the challenges and expressed confidence in the team's adaptability, especially under head coach Hemang Badani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

