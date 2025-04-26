Left Menu

New Era: Hussein al-Sheikh Positioned as Abbas's Successor

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed Hussein al-Sheikh as his deputy, positioning him as a likely successor. This move is intended to address international skepticism about Palestinian leadership. Abbas, who has led since 2004, had previously been reluctant to initiate internal reforms, including naming a successor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:48 IST
In a significant move to quell international apprehension, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas named Hussein al-Sheikh as his deputy, effectively positioning him as a possible successor. The Palestine Liberation Organization made the announcement on Saturday.

At 89, Abbas has staunchly led both the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) since the demise of iconic leader Yasser Arafat in 2004. Despite calls for reform, Abbas had resisted appointing a successor until now.

This appointment is viewed as a crucial step in fortifying Palestinian leadership amid heightened global scrutiny and domestic calls for political renewal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

