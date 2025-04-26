New Era: Hussein al-Sheikh Positioned as Abbas's Successor

In a significant move to quell international apprehension, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas named Hussein al-Sheikh as his deputy, effectively positioning him as a possible successor. The Palestine Liberation Organization made the announcement on Saturday.

At 89, Abbas has staunchly led both the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) since the demise of iconic leader Yasser Arafat in 2004. Despite calls for reform, Abbas had resisted appointing a successor until now.

This appointment is viewed as a crucial step in fortifying Palestinian leadership amid heightened global scrutiny and domestic calls for political renewal.

(With inputs from agencies.)