New Era: Hussein al-Sheikh Positioned as Abbas's Successor
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed Hussein al-Sheikh as his deputy, positioning him as a likely successor. This move is intended to address international skepticism about Palestinian leadership. Abbas, who has led since 2004, had previously been reluctant to initiate internal reforms, including naming a successor.
In a significant move to quell international apprehension, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas named Hussein al-Sheikh as his deputy, effectively positioning him as a possible successor. The Palestine Liberation Organization made the announcement on Saturday.
At 89, Abbas has staunchly led both the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) since the demise of iconic leader Yasser Arafat in 2004. Despite calls for reform, Abbas had resisted appointing a successor until now.
This appointment is viewed as a crucial step in fortifying Palestinian leadership amid heightened global scrutiny and domestic calls for political renewal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Search Begins: Successor to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
The Next Papal Successor: A Shift from Tradition?
Potential Successors to Pope Francis: The 'Papabili' Candidates
Mahmoud Abbas Names Successor Amid Pressure for Reform
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed a new deputy in a major step in naming a successor, reports AP.