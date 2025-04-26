Nadda Vows Justice for Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims
BJP President J P Nadda visited Pune to meet families of two Pahalgam terror attack victims, Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote. He assured Indians that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond strongly to the attack. Nadda also visited a Ganapati temple, seeking divine blessings amidst this crisis.
- Country:
- India
BJP President J P Nadda met with the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims in Pune on Saturday, pledging that those behind the attack will face justice. The attack, which occurred on April 22, claimed the lives of 26 individuals.
Nadda visited the homes of Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote, offering condolences to their grieving families and laying tributes beside their garlanded photos. He condemned the terrorist act, declaring the Bharatiya Janata Party's solidarity with the families.
The BJP president emphasized the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism and stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver a strong response. Nadda also prayed at the Dagdusheth Ganapati temple earlier, expressing the nation's anger and hope for firm action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany Seeks Deeper Ties with India on Defence and Labour Migration
Heroes of Singapore: Indian Migrant Workers Honoured for Rescuing Children from Fire
Indian-Origin Councilman Charged in USD 3 Million Illegal Gambling Scheme
Congress Faces Tough Questions on INDIA Bloc Status and Future Strategies
Exploring the Role of Vedic Astrology in the Indian Diaspora