Nadda Vows Justice for Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

BJP President J P Nadda met with the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims in Pune on Saturday, pledging that those behind the attack will face justice. The attack, which occurred on April 22, claimed the lives of 26 individuals.

Nadda visited the homes of Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote, offering condolences to their grieving families and laying tributes beside their garlanded photos. He condemned the terrorist act, declaring the Bharatiya Janata Party's solidarity with the families.

The BJP president emphasized the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism and stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver a strong response. Nadda also prayed at the Dagdusheth Ganapati temple earlier, expressing the nation's anger and hope for firm action.

(With inputs from agencies.)